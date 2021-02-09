Uttarakhand Tragedy a Man-Made Disaster, No Act of God: Bahar Dutt

Dutt, who has observed and covered the region extensively, said that the cascade of dams and developmental projects are the cause of the frequent disasters in the Himalayas.

“I have travelled through that area extensively, I have followed the river Ganga from source to sea over 6-7 months. Even in 2012 when I was doing this, there was destruction in that area. The destruction is coming from the mega dams, cascade of hydro power dams, almost 70 of them that have been planned across river Ganga and its tributaries,” she said.

“It happened in 2013, it’s now happened again in 2021. Basically you construct tunnels, there’s a lot of debris that is created and what happened yesterday afternoon is what I consider as Himalayan Tsunami 2021. Even when there was heavy snowfall, what happened was that the river came with such full force that the two dams that were in the course of the river basically broke,” she said.