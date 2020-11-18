UP Dalit Girl Dies of Burn Injuries, Family Blames Kin of ‘Rapist’

The uncle also added that the girl’s mother was cooking for guests on the occasion of bhai dooj, at a different part of the village, when the girl was allegedly set on fire. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, from where she was referred to Bulandshahr.

Finally, the family was asked to take the girl to RML Hospital, where doctors declared her dead after treating her for 15 to 20 minutes, the uncle said.

The girl’s father works as a mason and she was allegedly raped by a man who had come to her village to guard a mango orchard.

(With inputs from NDTV and The Indian Express)