UP: Two Men Kill, Extract Liver of 7-Year-Old for ‘Black Magic’

The two men Ankul Kuril (20) and Beeran (31) allegedly kidnapped the minor on Saturday night. As per police, the drunk men first tried to rape the minor and then killed her. After this, the killers extracted the liver from the girl’s body and gave it to the couple as part of the “ritual,” reported NDTV.

The two men and the couple have been arrested, PTI reported.

The police stated that other body parts could also have been extracted, NDTV reported.