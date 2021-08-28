Female Students Can't Sit Alone in Campus after 6.30PM: Mysore Uni

Speaking about the order, the Vice-Chancellor told IANS, “The order has been issued after the police department raised concerns over the safety of girl students in the campus which has lonely places. The guideline has been issued in the interests of the security of female students.”

Kumar added that the intention of the order was to prevent the movement of female students at lonely places on campus. He said that the Kukkarahalli lake premises has thick vegetation, which resembles a forest. Hence, they banned the movement of female students after late evening to prevent such crimes.

He further claimed that the wording of the message was what had gone wrong and that it will be “rectified”.

"In the campus, we wanted to convey to girl students that instead of going alone by themselves, they should go along with their friend. The message's wordings have gone wrong from the side of the Registrar. I will get it rectified," he said. At the time of publishing, movement of female students is barred after 6.30 pm.

On 24 August, a college student was allegedly gang raped by four men while her friend was attacked near Chamundi Hills, a prominent pilgrim and tourist destination. The incident happened late in the evening. Protests were held across Karnataka, demanding the arrest of the accused in the alleged gang rape.