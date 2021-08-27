'Desolate Area': Karnataka Minister's Remarks on Mysuru Case Draw Flak From CM

Meanwhile, the Karnataka chief minister has said that the state will form a special team to investigate the case and promised that the perpetrators will soon be caught and justice will be done.

"Once the DGP (Director General of Police) and I reach Bengaluru, we will immediately form a special team," CM Bommai told PTI.

Home Minister Jnanendra also said that the state is making all efforts to nab the accused. He had earlier said that he had sought an explanation from the police as to why there are no patrol vehicles in the area, where the alleged crime took place.

The victim is currently admitted to a private hospital and is taking treatment there. No arrests have been made in the case yet