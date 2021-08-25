Mysuru: Six Men Gang-Rape College Student; CM Promises 'Stringent Action'
"We have formed teams for the investigation of the case," the commissioner of police said.
A college student was allegedly gang-raped and a friend of hers beaten at Lalithadripura Layout in Mysuru, on Tuesday, 24 August. Citing the police complaint, ANI has reported that six men committed the crime.
The girl is presently admitted in a hospital and an FIR has been lodged in the case at Alanahally Police Station.
Dr Chandragupta, Commissioner of Police, Mysuru City, as per ANI, said:
"We have formed teams for the investigation of the case. We can't disclose details related to this case at this point in time."
Meanwhile, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai informed ANI that a case has been registered based on a statement of the girl, and said:
"I have instructed the DGP to take stringent action against the culprit."Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka CM
Meanwhile, as per NDTV, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has said that he had instructed his subordinates to take the case very seriously.
Dubbing the incident as “very unfortunate”, he further said:
"An FIR has been registered. Our officials have been sent to Mysuru from Bengaluru. I am also going to Mysuru tomorrow.”
According to NDTV, the assault began after the girl and her friend refused to give money to a group of men who had been following them and had surrounded them.
