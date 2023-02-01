ADVERTISEMENT

Budget 2023: Smoking To Be Costlier, Phones & Laptops To Become Cheaper

Union Budget 2023: What gets cheaper, what gets costlier? Here's the list.

The Quint
Published
Business
1 min read
Budget 2023: Smoking To Be Costlier, Phones & Laptops To Become Cheaper
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday, 1 February, presented the Union Budget 2023-24. This was the last full-fledged budget of the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Sitharaman, in her speech, detailed items which are set to be cheaper and those which will be more expensive for consumers.

(The interactive on What's Cheaper and What's Costlier will load below. Please wait for a couple of seconds if it hasn't loaded yet on your screen.)

What's Getting Cheaper?

  • Camera lenses for phones, laptops, and DSLRs

  • Parts of TV panels

  • Lithium ion batteries

  • Denatured ethyl alcohol

  • Domestic manufacturing of shrimp

  • Seeds used in the manufacture of diamonds

While the customs duty on parts of open cells of TV panels has been cut to 2.5 percent, the government also announced a reduction of duty on the import of certain inputs for mobile phone manufacturing.

The custom duty on shrimp feed was also reduced to promote exports.

Also Read

Budget 2023: No Income Tax For Income Up To Rs 7 Lakh, New Tax Regime Default

Budget 2023: No Income Tax For Income Up To Rs 7 Lakh, New Tax Regime Default
ADVERTISEMENT

Things Set To Be Costlier

  • Articles made of gold and platinum

  • Articles made of silver

  • Copper scrap

  • Compounded rubber

  • Cigarettes

  • Imported electric kitchen chimney

The finance minister announced that the taxes on cigarettes will be hiked by 16 percent and the import duty on compounded rubber will go up to 25 percent from 10 percent.

The budget session of the Parliament began on Tuesday, 31 January, with the president's address, followed by tabling of the Economic Survey for the year 2022-23.

Also Read

Union Budget 2023: FM Announces Rs 20 Lakh Crore Credit Target for Agriculture

Union Budget 2023: FM Announces Rs 20 Lakh Crore Credit Target for Agriculture

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and business

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
22

25 10% off

90

100 10% off

180

200 10% off

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months

Republic Day Special Discount. 10% Off Across All Membership Plans.

Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×