Union Budget 2023 Highlights: Income Tax Relief, Boost to PM Awas Yojana

Relief from income tax, boost to PM Awas Yojana, hike in capital investment outlay - these were some of the key highlights in the Union Budget 2023-24 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday, 1 February.

This was her fifth budget presentation and the final full budget by the Narendra Modi government before the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Here are the highlights of Union Budget 2023-24: