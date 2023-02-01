Union Budget 2023 Highlights: Income Tax Relief, Boost to PM Awas Yojana
Here are the highlights from the Modi government's final full budget before the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Relief from income tax, boost to PM Awas Yojana, hike in capital investment outlay - these were some of the key highlights in the Union Budget 2023-24 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday, 1 February.
This was her fifth budget presentation and the final full budget by the Narendra Modi government before the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Here are the highlights of Union Budget 2023-24:
Union Budget 2023 Highlights: Income Tax Relief, Boost to PM Awas Yojana
1. Taxation
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the Union Budget on Wednesday, 1 February, announced new income tax slabs.
The new tax rates are:
0 to Rs 3 lakh - nil
Rs 3 to 6 lakh - 5 percent
Rs 6 to 9 lakh - 10 percent
Rs 9 to 12 lakh - 15 percent
Rs 12 to 15 lakh - 20 percent
Above Rs 15 lakh - 30 percent
Expand
The finance minister also said that Customs Duty rates on goods other than textiles and agriculture, will be reduced from 21% to 13%. As a result, there are minor changes in the basic custom duties, cesses & surcharges on some items including toys, bicycles, and automobiles.
Cigarettes will get costlier after the National Calamity Contingent Duty (NCCD) on specified cigarettes is to be revised upwards by about 16 per cent.
2. Agriculture
Expand
Public-private partnerships (PPPs) for cotton production, and push for digital infrastructure in agriculture.
India is at the forefront of promoting millets or 'Shree Anna'. Jowar, Ragi, Kuttu, Bajrahave been an integral part of the Indian diet for centuries.
Government to support Hyderabad-based millet institute as Centre of Excellence.
Agri credit target to be increased to Rs 20 lakh crore
Agriculture Accelerator Fund to be set up to encourage startups by young entrepreneurs.
New sub-scheme in PM Matsya Samapada Yojana with investment of Rs 6,000 crore
To enhance yield of extra long staple cotton, government will adopt a cluster-based and value chain approach
3. Education
Expand
38,800 teachers will be hired for Ekalavya Model Residential Schools. Over the next 3 years, the Centre will recruit 38,800teachers and support staff for 740 schools serving 3.5 lakh tribal students.
National digital library for children and adolescents will be set up for facilitating quality books
States will be encouraged to set up physical libraries for them at panchayat and ward levels and provide infrastructure for accessing the National Digital Library resources
A National Digital Library for children and adolescents will be set up for facilitating the availability of quality books across geographies, languages, genres and levels, and to provide device-agnostic accessibility
4. Health & Wellness
Expand
157 new nursing colleges will be established in colocation with the existing 157 medical colleges established since 2014.
The Indian Council For Medical Research Labs will be made available for research by public and private medical college faculty and private sector R&D teams for encouraging collaborative research and innovation.
A new programme to promote pharmaceutical innovation to be announced.
Dedicated multi-disciplinary courses for medical devices and technology in existing colleges.
5. Environment
Expand
Green credit programme will be notified under the Environment Protection Act
Budget provides for Rs 35,000 crore for priority capital investment towards energy transition and net zero objective
The Government is targeting 5 MT of Green Hydrogen production by 2030
Government to support setting up of battery energy storage of 4,000 MwH
Green credit programme will be notified to incentivise environmentally sustainable and responsible actions by companies
Government to take up mangrove plantation along the coastline under the new MISHTI scheme
Government to promote conservation values through a scheme to encourage optimal use of wetlands
Allocating adequate funds for scrapping the government’s old polluting vehicles
6. Technology
Expand
Three Centres of Excellence for artificial intelligence will be established in top educational institutions across the country.
A national data governance policy will be brought out. This will enable access to anonymised data.
A "one-stop solution" will be designed using DigiLocker services for citizens to update their IDs and addresses that are maintained by various government agencies and regulators.
The scope of documents that can be stored in DigiLocker is also set to expand.
The KYC process will also be simplified, instead of the one-size-fits-all approach.
Over 100 labs for developing applications using 5G services will be set up in engineering institutions to realise the new range of opportunities, business models, and employment potential.
The government is looking to develop a digital public infrastructure for agriculture that is open source and interoperable.
A 71 percent increase was recorded in digital payment transactions (and 91 percent increase in transaction value) and fiscal support for this digital public infrastructure will continue in FY2023-24.
7. MSMEs
Expand
If MSMEs fail to execute contract, 95 percent of performance security will be returned to small business as part of Vivad Se Vishwas
Bringing another dispute resolution scheme under Vivad Se Vishwas-2 to settle commercial disputes
The government also proposed to increase limit for presumptive taxation for MSMEs and certain professionals to Rs 3 cr and Rs 75 lakh respectively.
8. Infrastructure
Expand
Capita outlay of Rs 2.40 lakh crore for railways in next financial year, nine times higher than 2013-14 budget
100 critical transport infrastructure projects have been identified for implementation
Cities will be encouraged to increase creditworthiness for municipal bonds
All cities and towns will be enabled for 100 percent transition of sewers and septic tanks from manhole to machine hole mode
Government to create an Urban lnfrastructure Development Fund
on the lines of Rural lnfrastructure Development Fund; to
be managed by the National Housing Bank
Government to spend Rs 10,000 crore per year for urban infrastructure development fund
9. Women
"In line with the sentiment of Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Mahila Samman Savings Certificate to be launched wherein women can make deposits of up to Rs 2 lakh at an interest rate of 7.5% for maximum two years ," FM Sitharaman said. This is a one-time saving scheme, she added.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)Expand
Taxation
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the Union Budget on Wednesday, 1 February, announced new income tax slabs.
The new tax rates are:
0 to Rs 3 lakh - nil
Rs 3 to 6 lakh - 5 percent
Rs 6 to 9 lakh - 10 percent
Rs 9 to 12 lakh - 15 percent
Rs 12 to 15 lakh - 20 percent
Above Rs 15 lakh - 30 percent
The finance minister also said that Customs Duty rates on goods other than textiles and agriculture, will be reduced from 21% to 13%. As a result, there are minor changes in the basic custom duties, cesses & surcharges on some items including toys, bicycles, and automobiles.
Cigarettes will get costlier after the National Calamity Contingent Duty (NCCD) on specified cigarettes is to be revised upwards by about 16 per cent.
Agriculture
Public-private partnerships (PPPs) for cotton production, and push for digital infrastructure in agriculture.
India is at the forefront of promoting millets or 'Shree Anna'. Jowar, Ragi, Kuttu, Bajrahave been an integral part of the Indian diet for centuries.
Government to support Hyderabad-based millet institute as Centre of Excellence.
Agri credit target to be increased to Rs 20 lakh crore
Agriculture Accelerator Fund to be set up to encourage startups by young entrepreneurs.
New sub-scheme in PM Matsya Samapada Yojana with investment of Rs 6,000 crore
To enhance yield of extra long staple cotton, government will adopt a cluster-based and value chain approach
Education
38,800 teachers will be hired for Ekalavya Model Residential Schools. Over the next 3 years, the Centre will recruit 38,800teachers and support staff for 740 schools serving 3.5 lakh tribal students.
National digital library for children and adolescents will be set up for facilitating quality books
States will be encouraged to set up physical libraries for them at panchayat and ward levels and provide infrastructure for accessing the National Digital Library resources
A National Digital Library for children and adolescents will be set up for facilitating the availability of quality books across geographies, languages, genres and levels, and to provide device-agnostic accessibility
Health & Wellness
157 new nursing colleges will be established in colocation with the existing 157 medical colleges established since 2014.
The Indian Council For Medical Research Labs will be made available for research by public and private medical college faculty and private sector R&D teams for encouraging collaborative research and innovation.
A new programme to promote pharmaceutical innovation to be announced.
Dedicated multi-disciplinary courses for medical devices and technology in existing colleges.
Environment
Green credit programme will be notified under the Environment Protection Act
Budget provides for Rs 35,000 crore for priority capital investment towards energy transition and net zero objective
The Government is targeting 5 MT of Green Hydrogen production by 2030
Government to support setting up of battery energy storage of 4,000 MwH
Green credit programme will be notified to incentivise environmentally sustainable and responsible actions by companies
Government to take up mangrove plantation along the coastline under the new MISHTI scheme
Government to promote conservation values through a scheme to encourage optimal use of wetlands
Allocating adequate funds for scrapping the government’s old polluting vehicles
Technology
Three Centres of Excellence for artificial intelligence will be established in top educational institutions across the country.
A national data governance policy will be brought out. This will enable access to anonymised data.
A "one-stop solution" will be designed using DigiLocker services for citizens to update their IDs and addresses that are maintained by various government agencies and regulators.
The scope of documents that can be stored in DigiLocker is also set to expand.
The KYC process will also be simplified, instead of the one-size-fits-all approach.
Over 100 labs for developing applications using 5G services will be set up in engineering institutions to realise the new range of opportunities, business models, and employment potential.
The government is looking to develop a digital public infrastructure for agriculture that is open source and interoperable.
A 71 percent increase was recorded in digital payment transactions (and 91 percent increase in transaction value) and fiscal support for this digital public infrastructure will continue in FY2023-24.
MSMEs
If MSMEs fail to execute contract, 95 percent of performance security will be returned to small business as part of Vivad Se Vishwas
Bringing another dispute resolution scheme under Vivad Se Vishwas-2 to settle commercial disputes
The government also proposed to increase limit for presumptive taxation for MSMEs and certain professionals to Rs 3 cr and Rs 75 lakh respectively.
Infrastructure
Capita outlay of Rs 2.40 lakh crore for railways in next financial year, nine times higher than 2013-14 budget
100 critical transport infrastructure projects have been identified for implementation
Cities will be encouraged to increase creditworthiness for municipal bonds
All cities and towns will be enabled for 100 percent transition of sewers and septic tanks from manhole to machine hole mode
Government to create an Urban lnfrastructure Development Fund
on the lines of Rural lnfrastructure Development Fund; to
be managed by the National Housing Bank
Government to spend Rs 10,000 crore per year for urban infrastructure development fund
Women
"In line with the sentiment of Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Mahila Samman Savings Certificate to be launched wherein women can make deposits of up to Rs 2 lakh at an interest rate of 7.5% for maximum two years ," FM Sitharaman said. This is a one-time saving scheme, she added.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and business
Topics: Nirmala Sitharaman Union Budget 2023
25 10% off
100 10% off
200 10% off
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.