Jahangirpuri Clashes: Crime Branch Forms SIT, Forensic Team Begins Probe at Site
Heavy security continues to be deployed in the region where clashes had broken out on Hanuman Jayanti.
Two days after violence broke out in Delhi's Jahangirpuri during a Hanuman Jayanti procession, the case over the incident has been transferred to the Crime Branch, which has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT), The Indian Express reported on Monday, 18 April.
The Delhi Police Crime Branch and the district police are jointly probing the Jahangirpuri violence incident, Crime Branch Special Commissioner of Police Ravindra Yadav told reporters on Sunday.
Meanwhile, a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team reached the site of the clashes on Monday morning to conduct an investigation.
Heavy security continues to be deployed in the area.
The Delhi Police, on Sunday, had arrested 21 people in connection with the communal clashes that broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Delhi's Jahangirpuri on Saturday evening. Two juveniles have also been apprehended.
Inspector Rajeev Ranjan, who was deployed in the Jahangirpuri Police Station area, said in the First Information Report (FIR) statement that the Hanuman Jayanti procession was underway peacefully, but when it reached near C-Block mosque, a man with about five more people started arguing with those taking part in the procession. Later, stone-pelting erupted from both sides, Ranjan said.
DCP Northwest Usha Rangani had stated that nine persons, including eight police personnel and one civilian, were injured during the violence. One sub-inspector, named Meda Lal, who sustained a bullet injury, is in a stable condition, she added.
