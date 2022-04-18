Jahangirpuri Clashes: Crime Branch Forms SIT, Forensic Team Begins Probe at Site

Two days after violence broke out in Delhi's Jahangirpuri during a Hanuman Jayanti procession, the case over the incident has been transferred to the Crime Branch, which has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT), The Indian Express reported on Monday, 18 April.

The Delhi Police Crime Branch and the district police are jointly probing the Jahangirpuri violence incident, Crime Branch Special Commissioner of Police Ravindra Yadav told reporters on Sunday.

Meanwhile, a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team reached the site of the clashes on Monday morning to conduct an investigation.

Heavy security continues to be deployed in the area.