Trafficked as a Girl, Pregnant Woman Joins Shaheen Bagh Protests

Along with her husband Barkat Ali, Dinu – a Gond tribal from Assam’s Golaghat – occupies a space at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, accompanying local women who have been at the forefront of an indefinite sit-in protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) for more than a month now.

Dinu, like several others, holds a placard addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to listen to their ‘Mann Ki Baat’. Her husband stands a few metres away, wearing a band on his head that reads: “I love my India”.