PM Modi, Not Just Shaheen Bagh or Jamia, India is Protesting CAA

Who is protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act in India? If we listen to the prime minister, it seems to be happening in only three places… in Delhi –

Shaheen Bagh, Seelampur and Jamia.

That's right. In a rally in East Delhi’s Karkardooma on 3 February, just a few days ahead of Assembly elections in Delhi, PM Modi said, “Be it Seelampur, Jamia (Nagar) or Shaheen Bagh, for the last several days, there have been protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Are these protests coincidental? No, this is not coincidental, it is an experiment. There is politics behind this.”



But as almost everyone knows now, anti-CAA protests aren’t only taking place in Shaheen Bagh, Seelampur and Jamia. And unlike what PM Modi is implying, these protests are NOT restricted to Muslim-only areas.