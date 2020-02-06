‘Shaheen Bagh Breeding Ground for Suicide Bombers’: Giriraj Singh
Union Minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh is back in news with yet another controversy.
The union minister in a tweet on Thursday, 6 February, said that the Shaheen Bagh protest is no longer a movement and has become a breeding ground for suicide bombers , with a conspiracy being plotted against the nation in the country’s capital.
This isn’t the first time that Giriraj Singh has sparked a row. In January 2020, the union minister accused Shaheen Bagh protesters of trying to create a 1947-like situation in the nation.
Shaheen Bagh, where protests against CAA and NRC have been raging for nearly two months now, has been targeted by BJP leaders in the run up to Delhi polls, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
