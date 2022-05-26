Four Tourists Booked for Offering Namaz at Shahi Mosque on Taj Mahal Premises

Ibrahim Zaidi, the president of the Intezamia Committee at Taj Mahal, said that four men from Hyderabad were praying at the mosque when they were accosted by the authorities and were handed over to the police.

He said, “Namaz has been offered at the mosque of the Taj Mahal regularly. But recently, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) said that namaz at the mosque inside Taj Mahal has been prohibited as per Supreme Court, except on Fridays. But that is completely false. We have, time and again, requested the SP and ASI to give us in writing that namaz is prohibited and put up a notice board of the same. They have not done that.”

“Since the accused are tourists and were unaware of what is allowed and what is not allowed here. If there are clear instructions on the timings, then people will abide by the rules,” he added.