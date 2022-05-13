No Hindu Idols Inside Taj Mahal, Cells Sealed for Security Reasons: ASI

Restoration work was done three months ago and periodic repair work, including the filling of cracks, re-plastering, and anti-aging treatments were taken up, a senior ASI official said.

Records suggest that there are 100 public cells located in the basement, higher levels of the main mausoleum, corner 'burjs', the four minarets, inside the baolis (near the mosque), and on the Chameli floor on the east, west, and north sides of the monument. Most of the rooms have been closed to the public for years due to security concerns.

KK Muhammed, former Regional Director (North) of the ASI told India Today that the rooms at Taj Mahal were not sealed and only placed under a lock to prevent tourists from venturing into the basement. "The ASI maintains all these basement rooms. When I was the ASI Agra chief, I never saw any religious motifs inside these rooms," he was quoted saying.