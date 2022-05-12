‘Enroll Yourself in MA’: HC Slams BJP Leader for ‘Open Taj Mahal Doors’ Petition

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday, 12 May, began hearing a petition which sought direction to Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to open doors of around 20 locked rooms inside the Taj Mahal premises so that the alleged controversy related to the “history of Taj Mahal” can be put to rest.

The petitioner, Dr Rajneesh Singh, the media in-charge of Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) in Ayodhya, stated that he has filed many RTIs and that he got to know about the many locked rooms in the Taj Mahal, adding that the authorities told him that those rooms are barred because of security reasons, Bar and Bench reported.

He added, “If there are many hidden things under the Taj Mahal that should be in public (sic).”