QBullet: India’s First COVID-19 Death in K’taka; Shah Talks NPR

A 76-year-old man from Kalburgi is India’s first casualty due to coronavirus, announced Karnataka state government on Thursday. This is reportedly India’s first fatality due to COVID-19. The number of coronavirus patients in the country has risen to 74, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday. The total number of 74 confirmed cases includes 17 foreigners — 16 Italian tourists and a Canadian.

The Delhi government on Thursday declared coronavirus an epidemic and announced that all cinema halls, schools and colleges (where exams not being held) will remain shut in the national capital till 31 March.

(Source: The Indian Express)