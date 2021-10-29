'TMC Means Temple, Mosque, Church': Mamata Addresses Party Workers in Goa

The TMC supremo went on to censure BJP further, accusing them of defacing posters, waving black flags, and refusing permissions to hold electoral events.

"You deface us (our posters), show black flags, refuse to grant permission (to hold event) because you know that TMC will due but will never compromise," she asserted.

The leader also said that she aims to make the coastal state of Goa "strong and self-sufficient", and assured that once voted to power, the TMC will not 'work with the agenda of revenge,' PTI reported.