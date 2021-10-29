Actor Nafisa Ali Joins TMC Ahead of 2022 Goa Assembly Polls
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is on her maiden visit to Goa from the 28 to 30 October.
Actor Nafisa Ali joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Goa on Friday, 29 October, in the presence of party chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is on her maiden visit to Goa from the 28 to 30 October, ahead of the 2022 assembly polls.
Banerjee arrived at the Dabolim airport on Thursday evening, where she was received by TMC MP Derek O'Brien and other local leaders.
Before her visit to the coastal state, Banerjee had said in a tweet, “As I prepare for my maiden visit to Goa on 28th, I call upon all individuals, organisations and political parties to join forces to defeat the BJP and their divisive agenda. The people of Goa have suffered enough over the last 10 years.”
She added, “Together, we will usher in a new dawn for Goa by forming a new govt that will truly be a govt of the people of Goa and committed to realising their aspirations! #GoenchiNaviSakal (sic).”
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is prepping to increase its reach across the country and has entered the BJP-ruled Goa.
Meanwhile, former Goa chief minister Luizinho Faleiro, joined the TMC last month, ending his decades-long association with the Congress.
TMC has been inducting several local leaders ever since it announced its plans to contest the Goa Assembly polls.
“Right now, there is a new challenge before the TMC – the call of Delhi. The people of this country want respite from the anti-people policies and politics and defeat of the fascist forces," Mamata Banerjee said in an article in party mouthpiece "Jago Bangla."
The TMC has time and again expressed confidence in forming a new government in the coastal state.
