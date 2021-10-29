Leander Paes Joins Trinamool Congress in Goa in Presence of Mamata Banerjee
The Trinamool Congress made the announcement on Twitter, saying it was delighted by Leander Paes' entry.
Tennis champion Leander Paes joined the Trinamool Congress in Goa on Friday, 29 October, in the presence of West Bengal Chief Minister and party chief Mamata Banerjee.
Though Paes was born in Kolkata, his father, Vece, is of Goan origin.
Earlier in the day, actor Nafisa Ali joined the party as well in the presence of Banerjee, who is on her maiden visit to Goa from the 28 to 30 October, ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls.
The party is prepping to increase its reach across the country and has entered the BJP-ruled Goa.
(This is a developing story. It will be updated.)
