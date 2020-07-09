Timeline: How Gangster Vikas Dubey Was Nabbed After 6-Day Manhunt

After an extensive search for 6 days, Vikas Dubey, a gangster who is accused of killing eight policemen including DSP in Kanpur, was arrested from Mahakal temple in Ujjain by the Madhya Pradesh police, on Thursday, 9 July.

The hunt, however, was not easy for the police. It took them the efforts of forty teams of policemen, 150 raids and over 130 hours of search to nab the history-sheeter. The UP police had also put a bounty of Rs 2.5 lakh on him, which was later doubled to Rs 5 lakh.

In the process, 5 close aides of Dubey were reportedly killed in encounters by the UP police.

Dramatic visuals show that after getting arrested on Thursday, Dubey shouted, "Main Vikas Dubey hoon, Kanpur wala”, following which he was slammed against a police van.

As many raise serious questions regarding his arrest, we look at the timeline of the events after the intervening night of 2 and 3 July when policemen from three stations reached Bikaru village to arrest Vikas Dubey and an ensuing shoot-out killed 8 cops.