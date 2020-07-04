With Vikas Dubey on the Run, Officials Demolish His Home in Bikru
Eight policemen were ambushed by Vikas Dubey’s men, when the former went to raid the criminal in Bikru village.
Almost 36 hours after eight policemen were ambushed near Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, district officials have now demolished the residence of Vikas Dubey, the main accused in the killing of the cops in a shootout in Bikru village.
While Dubey’s house and cars in the same village were demolished with the help of a bulldozer, the criminal mastermind himself remains at large. In visuals of the demolition, policemen could be seen standing next to the rubble, some with rifles in their hand.
Meanwhile, Inspector General Mohit Agarwal told news agency ANI that the Station House Officer (SHO) of Chaubepur Police Station had been suspended for fleeing the spot during the encounter.
“At the time of encounter, he fled the encounter site. Had he faced the criminals, situation could have been different.”Mohit Agarwal, Inspector General
Hunt for Dubey Continues
According to the police, over 500 mobile phone connections are being scanned by a surveillance team to track down Dubey, who has over 60 cases of murder, robbery and rioting against him.
Police have also announced a cash reward of Rs 50,000 for anyone who offers credible intel on his whereabouts. For this, the police has assured that the identity of the informant would be kept secret.
Eight policemen, including a DSP, were ambushed by Dubey’s henchmen, after cops arrived at the village in the wee hours of Thursday, 3 July. On the way to the village, the police convoy’s way was blocked by a JCB machine, that stood parked right in the middle of the road.
When cops got off the car, Dubey’s men, who were hiding on top of buildings, sprayed bullets at them.
Never Miss Out
Stay tuned with our weekly recap of what’s hot & cool by The Quint.