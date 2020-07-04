With Vikas Dubey on the Run, Officials Demolish His Home in Bikru

Almost 36 hours after eight policemen were ambushed near Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, district officials have now demolished the residence of Vikas Dubey, the main accused in the killing of the cops in a shootout in Bikru village.

While Dubey’s house and cars in the same village were demolished with the help of a bulldozer, the criminal mastermind himself remains at large. In visuals of the demolition, policemen could be seen standing next to the rubble, some with rifles in their hand.