Kanpur Encounter: Gangster Vikas Dubey’s Aide Killed, Another Held
Meanwhile, a report has said that gangster Vikas Dubey was seen in a hotel in Haryana’s Faridabad on Tuesday.
A close aide of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey was killed in the early hours of Wednesday, 8 July, in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) in the state's Hamirpur district, reports said.
The aide has been identified as Amar Dubey. He was involved in the Kanpur ambush in which eight cops died, PTI quoted an official as saying.
“One SHO and STF constable were injured in the exchange of fire during the encounter today. An automatic weapon and a bag have been recovered from Amar Dubey’s possession... Further investigation is underway.”Hamirpur SP Shlok Kumar, as quoted by ANI
Meanwhile, another of Dubey's aide, Shyamu Bajpai, was arrested after an encounter with the police in Kanpur's Chaubepur area. Reports said that Bajpai, who was shot in the leg during the encounter, carried a reward of Rs 25,000.
According to an NDTV report on Wednesday, gangster Vikas Dubey was seen in a hotel in Haryana’s Faridabad on Tuesday, with CCTV visuals showing him wearing a mask and the police also confirming the same.
Eight UP police personnel, including a deputy superintendent of police, were killed in a shoot-out in Kanpur while trying to arrest Vikas Dubey, who is facing up to 60 criminal cases. Since the incident, Dubey has remained absconding.
Two people have also been detained in Faridabad in connection with the encounter, ANI reported on Wednesday.
Dubey is a well-known criminal with political links, with over 60 cases of murder, kidnapping, extortion and rioting in his name.
