Two Aides of Gangster Vikas Dubey Killed in Separate Encounters
UP gangster Vikas Dubey is the prime accused in the encounter & ambush in Kanpur that left 8 cops dead last week.
Two aides of Uttar Pradesh gangster Vikas Dubey, the prime accused in an encounter and ambush in Kanpur that left eight cops dead last week, have died in separate incidents on Thursday, 9 July.
Bahua Dubey, who was reportedly with Vikas Dubey during the Kanpur encounter and was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000, was killed in an encounter early on Thursday in Etawah, with arms being recovered, the police said.
Meanwhile, Kartikeya alias Prabhat Mishra, succumbed to bullet injuries that he sustained while trying to flee from custody, UP ADG Prashant Kumar was quoted by PTI as saying. The close aide of Vikas Dubey had tried to flee from police custody while being brought to Kanpur from Faridabad on transit remand, the ADG said, adding that he was injured in the ensuing encounter and then sent to the hospital.
Mishra, who was one of the three men arrested on Wednesday, was reportedly shot in the leg by the police while trying to flee.
“The police van broke down while Prabhat Mishra was being brought to Kanpur. He took advantage of the situation, snatched a pistol from a policeman, fired at our men and tried to escape. Our personnel retaliated, during which Prabhat got killed. Several policemen were also injured in the incident,” the Kanpur ADG claimed.
On Wednesday, it was reported that Vikas Dubey was spotted at a hotel in Haryana’s Faridabad, but gave the police the slip. The reward for information on the history-sheeter was also doubled to Rs 5 lakh on Wednesday.
This comes a week after eight UP police personnel, including a deputy superintendent of police, were killed in a shoot-out in Kanpur while trying to arrest Vikas Dubey, who is facing up to 60 criminal cases. Since the incident, he has remained absconding.
Dubey is a well-known criminal with political links, with over 60 cases of murder, kidnapping, extortion and rioting in his name.
