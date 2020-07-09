Two Aides of Gangster Vikas Dubey Killed in Separate Encounters

Two aides of Uttar Pradesh gangster Vikas Dubey, the prime accused in an encounter and ambush in Kanpur that left eight cops dead last week, have died in separate incidents on Thursday, 9 July.

Bahua Dubey, who was reportedly with Vikas Dubey during the Kanpur encounter and was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000, was killed in an encounter early on Thursday in Etawah, with arms being recovered, the police said.

Meanwhile, Kartikeya alias Prabhat Mishra, succumbed to bullet injuries that he sustained while trying to flee from custody, UP ADG Prashant Kumar was quoted by PTI as saying. The close aide of Vikas Dubey had tried to flee from police custody while being brought to Kanpur from Faridabad on transit remand, the ADG said, adding that he was injured in the ensuing encounter and then sent to the hospital.