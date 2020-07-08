Two UP Cops Accused of Informing Vikas Dubey About Raid, Arrested

Two Uttar Pradesh police personnel, accused of tipping off history-sheeter Vikas Dubey about the police raid in Kanpur – that led to the killing of eight police personnel – were arrested by the UP police on Wednesday, 8 July.

The two cops, suspended Station Officer of Chaubepur, Vinay Tiwari, and Beat Incharge KK Sharma were present during the shoot-out last week, but, had fled the site of the incident during the operation, IG Kanpur Range Mohit Agarwal told news agency ANI.