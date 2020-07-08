Two UP Cops Accused of Informing Vikas Dubey About Raid, Arrested
“As per evidence, it’s been found that 2 police personnel had informed Dubey about raid beforehand,” said police.
Two Uttar Pradesh police personnel, accused of tipping off history-sheeter Vikas Dubey about the police raid in Kanpur – that led to the killing of eight police personnel – were arrested by the UP police on Wednesday, 8 July.
The two cops, suspended Station Officer of Chaubepur, Vinay Tiwari, and Beat Incharge KK Sharma were present during the shoot-out last week, but, had fled the site of the incident during the operation, IG Kanpur Range Mohit Agarwal told news agency ANI.
“As per evidence, it has been found that police personnel Vinay Tiwari & KK Sharma had informed Vikas Dubey about the raid beforehand. So, he was on alert and planned to attack police which, resulted in the death of right policemen,” SSP Kanpur Dinesh Prabhu was quoted by ANI as saying.
Since the shoot-out, on 3 June, many reports had claimed that SHO Tiwari was close to Vikas Dubey and that he would have tipped him off before the raid. Following which, he was suspended from his duty.
A Special Task Force (STF) was probing Tiwari's role in this case.
Dubey's accomplice, Daya Shankar, who was arrested on Sunday, had also submitted to the police that Dubey received a phone call from police station before the police came to arrest him.
Meanwhile, one out of three men who were arrested earlier on Wednesday after a raid was conducted at a house in Faridabad on receiving inputs of presence of gangster Dubey, has been sent to transit remand, while the other two have been sent to judicial custody, ANI reported.
There was brief firing by these 3 accused, and later, a pistol used by Dubey during the Kanpur incident, and another one stolen from the UP Police was recovered from them, the Faridabad Police reportedly said.
