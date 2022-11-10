The Quint's Chief Editor, Shashi Tharoor To Discuss Ambedkar's Legacy at LitFest

The Quint's Editor-in-Chief Raghav Bahl will engage in a discussion with veteran politician Shashi Tharoor on the lost legacy of BR Ambedkar at Tata Literature Live! in Mumbai on Saturday, 12 November.

The conversation will follow the launch of Tharoor's book, Ambedkar: A Life, and will reflect on the disparity between what India’s Constitution as it had been envisioned and the reality today.