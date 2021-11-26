Did Ambedkar Get To Write the Constitution Due to the Bengali Muslim Vote? No!

A viral message on social media claims that Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar got the chance to write India's Constitution because 48 percent of the Bengali Muslim population voted for him. The message states that had Ambedkar not received those votes, he would not have been able to write the Constitution.

However, Team WebQoof looked into the claim and found that Ambedkar was initially selected from Bengal when the Constituent Assembly was formed.

However, the constituencies that he was elected from ended up being parts of Pakistan after the Partition. After this, the Congress party sponsored Dr Ambedkar to contest from the then-Bombay constituency.

When the Constituent Assembly was finally formed and began operating in earnest, Dr Ambedkar represented the Bombay constituency and not Bengal.