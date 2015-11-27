Father of the Indian Constitution, Dr Ambedkar, Wanted to Burn It

(This article was originally published in 2015 and has been republished from The Quint’s archive on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti.)

In November 2015, a blitzkrieg of sorts raged in the Indian Parliament. No, this was not a war being fought over a bill, or an ordinance. It involved the codex that shapes our republic — the Constitution of India.

The Indian government decided to declare 26 November as the Constitution Day, the day when it was adopted in 1949, months before it came into force on 26 January 1950, celebrated in the country as Republic Day. Prime Minister Modi categorically noted that the declaration was not only aimed at generating awareness about the Constitution, but also about Dr Ambedkar.

But did you know that the Father of the most detailed and wordy constitution wanted to burn it?