Madras High Court Transfers Thanjavur Student Suicide Case to CBI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has ordered that the probe into the suicide of a 17-year-old girl, who had died on 19 January, be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

A bench of Justice GR Swaminathan passed the order in the petition filed by the father of the Class 12 student, seeking a CB-CID inquiry into her death.

A video of the girl had gone viral after her death, wherein she had alleged that a nun at her school's hostel had tried to force her and her parents to convert to Christianity two years ago. Her death had stirred controversy in Tamil Nadu.