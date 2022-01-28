VHP Man Who Shot Video of TN Girl Alleging Conversion Uncooperative: Cops to HC

Muthuvel, the district secretary of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in Ariyalur, who had shot the video of the minor girl in Thanjavur, is not cooperating with the investigation, said the police in a report to the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday.

Justice GR Swaminathan heard the arguments of the father of the child, the police, and the school, and reserved the order in the petition regarding the alleged forced conversion in the suicide of the schoolgirl.

"We are investigating all angles. We want to bring out the truth. We don't know how many videos have been shot in all because Muthuvel is not cooperating with the investigation," he stated.

The parents of the minor girl had sought a CBI inquiry into the case.

"By releasing confidential information, they (police) are creating a debate. We have lost faith. For a fair investigation, the case has to be transferred to the CBI," said the counsel representing the girl's parents.