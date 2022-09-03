Telangana Minister KTR 'Appalled' by Nirmala Sitharaman’s 'Unruly Conduct'
Rama Rao, in a tweet on Friday night, said, “I am appalled by the unruly conduct of FM @nsitharaman today,"
Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao has expressed shock over Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reprimanding a District Collector for being unable to provide her an answer to what was the Centre and State's share of rice supplied through fair price shops, and said such conduct of people holding high offices will only 'demoralise hardworking officers.'
Sitharaman was in the state attending various programmes in Zaheerabad Parliamentary Constituency as part of BJP's 'Lok Sabha Pravas Yojana'.
Rama Rao, in a tweet on Friday night, said, “I am appalled by the unruly conduct of FM @nsitharaman today with District Magistrate/Collector of Kamareddy.
These political histrionics on the street will only demoralise hardworking AIS officers." "My compliments to @Collector_KMR Jitesh V Patil, IAS on his dignified conduct," he tweeted.
During the inspection of a PDS ration shop in Birkoor, the Union Minister had also asked Jitesh Patil as to why the picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was missing there.
She said since March-April 2020, the Centre has been providing rice priced at Rs 30-35 free of cost without the State government and the beneficiaries having to contribute anything.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india
Topics: Telangana Twitter KT Rama Rao
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.