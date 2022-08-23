'Joke of the Century': KTR Slams Amit Shah for Calling KCR 'Anti-Farmer'
KT Rama Rao claimed that the state's 'Rythu Bandhu' investment support scheme is a role model even for the Centre.
Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Working President KT Rama Rao on Monday, 22 August, took objection to Union Home Minister Amit Shah calling the Telangana government "anti-farmer".
He claimed the state's 'Rythu Bandhu' investment support scheme is a role model even for the Centre.
Taking a jibe at the central government, Rama Rao questioned who had apologised to the farmers of the nation after facing their wrath over the now-repealed farm laws and after losing nearly 700 valuable lives.
"Amit Shah Ji calling Hon'ble CM KCR Garu “Anti-farmer” is joke of the century. Who copied KCR's brainchild "Rythu Bandhu" & rebranded it as PM-Kisan?," Rama Rao, the son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, tweeted.
Referring to Shah criticising the TRS government for not joining the Centre's 'Fasal Bima Yojana', Rama Rao claimed that the BJP government in Gujarat too had rejected the scheme earlier.
This comes after Amit Shah addressed a public meeting in Munugode on Sunday, and accused the Chandrasekhar Rao-led government of being "anti-farmer", and pushing Telangana into a debt trap despite a "Rs 2 lakh crore help" from the central government.
Attacking K Chandrashekhar Rao's "family rule," Shah had said that no job recruitment is taking place in Telangana and that Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy joining the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) should be seen as the beginning of the end of the K Chandrashekhar Rao government.
Shah had also attacked the TRS government for failing to reduce petrol prices in the state, despite the Union government reducing it twice.
Topics: Telangana Amit Shah KT Rama Rao
