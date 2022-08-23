'Joke of the Century': KTR Slams Amit Shah for Calling KCR 'Anti-Farmer'

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Working President KT Rama Rao on Monday, 22 August, took objection to Union Home Minister Amit Shah calling the Telangana government "anti-farmer".

He claimed the state's 'Rythu Bandhu' investment support scheme is a role model even for the Centre.

Taking a jibe at the central government, Rama Rao questioned who had apologised to the farmers of the nation after facing their wrath over the now-repealed farm laws and after losing nearly 700 valuable lives.

"Amit Shah Ji calling Hon'ble CM KCR Garu “Anti-farmer” is joke of the century. Who copied KCR's brainchild "Rythu Bandhu" & rebranded it as PM-Kisan?," Rama Rao, the son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, tweeted.