‘How Very Generous’: Twitter After FM Sitharaman Says ‘No GST on Crematoriums’

Responding to criticism in the Lok Sabha over price rise, hike in GST, and unemployment, Sitharaman said that even though global growth rates had been downgraded in recent times, India still remains the fastest growing economy.

"India has been reduced in terms of the growth it was expected to achieve, but still we remain the fastest-growing. If it was with 8.2 percent (earlier), now it may be 7.4 percent," she said.