‘Telangana Assembly Should Pass Resolution Against CAA’: CM KCR

“If mine (birth certificate) is not there, how do I get my fathers (birth certificate),”he said, in an apparent reference to the new format of the National Population Register (NPR).

He said his family had 580 acres of land and a big building when he was born. If he does not have a birth certificate though he was born in such a family, what about Dalits, STs and poor people, he asked and wondered how such details can be obtained if asked to do so, he said.