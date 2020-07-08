Tamil Nadu Custodial Deaths: CBI Takes Over Case, Registers 2 FIRs
The CBI will also reportedly seek custody of the arrested accused.
The CBI on Wednesday, 8 July took over investigations into the custodial deaths of the father-son duo Jayaraj and Bennix, after alleged torture by police personnel in Tuticorin district of Tamil Nadu.
The CBI has also registered two FIRs in the matter.
“CBI has registered two cases on the allegations of custodial death of two traders in Kovilpatti district on the request of Tamil Nadu government and further notification from government of India,” CBI Spokesperson RK Gaur was quoted by Deccan Herald as saying.
The CB-CID has already arrested and remanded five officers who were on duty at the Sathankulam police station on 19 June.
The CBI will reportedly seek custody of the arrested accused.
Tamil Nadu government had issued an order on 29 June to transfer the Thoothukudi custodial death case of Jayaraj and Bennix to the Central Bureau of Investigation.
Tamil Nadu chief minister, on Tuesday, announced that the Union government has issued a notification transferring the case to CBI based on the request of the state government.
Meanwhile, the Crime Branch of the Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) that is investigating the case has picked up five more police officers for inquiry, The News Minute reported.
It is yet unclear if the CB-CID is arresting them.
On 19 June, P Jayaraj and his son J Bennix were arrested by the police for allegedly keeping their shop open after the stated lockdown hours and were allegedly assaulted by the policemen and a few volunteers from the Friends of Police (FoP) organisation. Following the arrest, the duo was remanded to judicial custody in the Kovilpatti sub-jail, where Bennix died on 22 June and Jayaraj died on 23 June.
The deaths sparked massive outrage in the state over police brutality.
(With inputs from Deccan Herald and The News Minute.)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Never Miss Out
Stay tuned with our weekly recap of what’s hot & cool by The Quint.