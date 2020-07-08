Tamil Nadu Custodial Deaths: CBI Takes Over Case, Registers 2 FIRs

The CBI on Wednesday, 8 July took over investigations into the custodial deaths of the father-son duo Jayaraj and Bennix, after alleged torture by police personnel in Tuticorin district of Tamil Nadu.

The CBI has also registered two FIRs in the matter.

“CBI has registered two cases on the allegations of custodial death of two traders in Kovilpatti district on the request of Tamil Nadu government and further notification from government of India,” CBI Spokesperson RK Gaur was quoted by Deccan Herald as saying.

The CB-CID has already arrested and remanded five officers who were on duty at the Sathankulam police station on 19 June.

The CBI will reportedly seek custody of the arrested accused.