TN Custodial Deaths: SI Raghuganesh Arrested on Charges of Murder

Following much uproar, Sub-Inspector Raghuganesh has been arrested in connection with the Jeyaraj-Beniks case under four counts including murder, The Quint's sources confirmed.

Special teams have been formed to arrest the other police officials of Sathankulam, who are accused in the case as well.

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday, 30 June noted that injuries found on the bodies of the deceased and the Magistrate's report could serve as prima facie evidence to file murder charges against the Sathankulam police.

According to reports, the CBCID has altered the original FIR against the accused police officers to reflect murder charges (IPC Section 302).

The custodial death of the father and son in Tamil Nadu’s Sathankulam town in Thoothukudi district has sparked massive outrage raising questions on police brutality as well as the conduct of Sathankulam Judicial Magistrate B Saravanan.