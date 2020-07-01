TN Custodial Deaths: SI Raghuganesh Arrested on Charges of Murder
Sub-Inspector Raghuganesh has been arrested in connection with the Jeyaraj-Beniks case.
Following much uproar, Sub-Inspector Raghuganesh has been arrested in connection with the Jeyaraj-Beniks case under four counts including murder, The Quint's sources confirmed.
Special teams have been formed to arrest the other police officials of Sathankulam, who are accused in the case as well.
The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday, 30 June noted that injuries found on the bodies of the deceased and the Magistrate's report could serve as prima facie evidence to file murder charges against the Sathankulam police.
According to reports, the CBCID has altered the original FIR against the accused police officers to reflect murder charges (IPC Section 302).
The custodial death of the father and son in Tamil Nadu’s Sathankulam town in Thoothukudi district has sparked massive outrage raising questions on police brutality as well as the conduct of Sathankulam Judicial Magistrate B Saravanan.
The father and son were allegedly brutally tortured by the police officials in custody that lead to their death.
Following an order from the state government, the case was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation.
The court had asked the Tirunelveli Inspector General if he could take up the case until it is handed over to CBI, insisting that any delay in investigation could lead to the tampering of evidence.
So far, over 17 police officers from the Sathankulam station have been transferred. Sub-inspectors Balakrishnan and Raguganesh, who were accused of assaulting the father and son in police custody, were suspended. Inspector Sridhar who was put on a waitlist was also subsequently suspended.
Thoothukudi Superintendent of Police (SP) Arun Balagopalan was transferred and S Jeyakumar, who was SP of Villupuram district was appointed in his place.
On Wednesday morning, the state government faced flak for allotting new postings for Thoothukudi Assistant Superintendent of Police D Kumar and Deputy Superintendent of Police C Prathaban, just 24 hours after the Kovilpatti Magistrate had told the court, that they had threatened him during the inquiry.
The court on Monday had initiated suo moto criminal contempt proceedings against the two police officers and a constable for harassing the magistrate and not giving him records. Constable Maharajan, who had made a derogatory remark against the Magistrate, was suspended.
