SC to Hear Plea for Removal of Farmers From Delhi Borders Today

A petition filed by law student Rishabh Sharma, seeking immediate removal of farmers protesting at Delhi borders, will be heard by the Supreme Court on Monday, 11 January.

A Bench of Chief Justice SA Bobde, Justice AS Bopanna and Justice V Ramasubramanian will hear the plea filed by Sharma, which argues that the thousands of farmers have been protesting against the three contentious farm laws in Delhi’s harsh winters for months are causing road blockades and hardships to locals, and that these gatherings will effectively increase the number of COVID-19 cases, reported Hindustan Times.