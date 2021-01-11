Singhu Farmers Put Up New Signage in Memory of Freedom Fighters

Remembering the freedom fighters of our country, the farmers protesting at Singhu border on Sunday, 10 January, designated new names for different areas on the Kundli Highway within the radius of several kilometres, according to a report by Hindustan Times. A green signage has also been installed near the main stage.

As per organisers, the signage denotes the current cultural movement at the Singhu border.

The protest area that is over ten kilometre-long has been divided into seven areas. It has been named after freedom fighters like Sukhdev, Rajguru, Chandrashekhar Azad, Subhas Chandra Bose, Bhagat Singh, Kartar Singh Sarabha, along with Sikh warrior Banda Singh Bahadur.