SC-Appointed Committee Submits a Sealed Report on Farm Laws

Protests by farmers from Punjab and Haryana continue at the three protest sites at the bordes of Delhi in Singhu, Tikri, and Ghazipur against the Centre’s three contentious farm laws.

After several round of talks with the farmers by Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and other Union ministers failed, the apex court had stayed the laws and formed the committee to “solve the problem”.

The protests had turned violent in the national capital on 26 January, when the tractor rally carried out by the farmers allegedly deviated from the designated routes leading to clashes between the protesters and the police.

The Modi-government has repeatedly assured farmers that the three laws in no way threaten their lands and do not take away MSPs. The farmers, however have demanded that the laws be repealed and a guarantee of MSPs to be provided to them.