Clip of Farmers Thrashing BJP MLA Viral as Shia Leader Wasim Rizvi

Wasim Rizvi, the former Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board chairman recently courted controversy for filing a PIL in the Supreme Court seeking the removal of 26 verses from the Quran, which he alleges “teach violence”. However, there were no news reports of Rizvi being beaten up by protesters.

This raised out suspicion and we ran a reverse image search on the viral video which directed us to the same video uploaded by the Times of India and India Today on 28 March.