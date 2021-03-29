Organic Farming Bumps up Profit for West Bengal Women Farmers

The pandemic-induced lockdown has proved to be a blessing for 1,160 women residing in 11 villages spread across three panchayats – Durbachoti, Gopalnagar, Rishibomkin – of the Sundarbans, known for its vast mangrove cover and Royal Bengal tiger.

A majority of the women in Sundarbans are involved in farming, as men migrate to other states for livelihood. The archipelago faces severe natural calamities often, forcing men to venture outside, which leaves the women with the responsibility of farming and running their household.

“My husband works in a private firm at Siliguri. I was alone and also had to look after my parents. I was growing paddy and other crops with chemical fertilizers and pesticides,” Manjushree Das (48) of Dakshin Gopalnagar told VillageSquare.in.

“A woman farmer told me about organic farming. Initially, I was reluctant, but later decided to give it a try,” Das added.