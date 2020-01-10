JNUTapes: Sting Op ‘Unmasks ABVP Goons & Exposes Left Vandalism’

A BA first-year student allegedly involved in the 5 January attack on Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students, was exposed by an India Today sting operation. A left-wing student who was allegedly involved in shutting down the University servers on 4 January was also nailed in the sting.

This comes at the heels of the police briefing on Friday, 10 January, in which the Crime Branch revealed that it had identified nine suspects in Sunday’s violence, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, but had made no arrests.

Akshat Awasthi, the possible assailant who is currently pursuing a French degree program at JNU, admitted during the sting that he was involved in the attack, according to the publication. He also reportedly admitted that he was a member of the ABVP.