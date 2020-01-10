Dictatorship Should Change: Kamal Haasan Condemns JNU Violence

The Makkal Needhi Maiam leader had earlier expressed his concern over the brutal police crackdown at Jamia Millia Islamia University on 17 December. ANI reported him as saying that politics is omnipresent and questions should be asked in a democracy, and if they are stifled, democracy is in the ICU. “You don’t have to be only a student to ask a question. I am a student in my field; pragmatism tells me that I have to continue learning, and I am a student and I will voice for them,” he said.

On the night of 5 January, a masked mob armed with sticks and rods entered the JNU campus and attacked students and faculty members. Anurag Kashyap, Swara Bhaskar, Anubhav Sinha, Deepika Padukone, Varun Dhawan and Sonakshi Sinha are among other celebrities who have spoken out against the violence. Deepika was spotted at a protest at JNU on 7 January, near the podium, from where Kanhaiya Kumar along with current JNUSU leader Aishe Ghosh were chanting slogans. Later, she also met with Ghosh.