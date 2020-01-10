JNU: Police Name 9 Suspects, Skip Affiliation of 2 ABVP Students

The Delhi Police on Friday, 10 January 2020, said it had identified nine students, including Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union President Aishe Ghosh, as part of its ongoing investigations into unrest that rocked the central varsity on 5 January, this year.

Addressing mediapersons the police said that these suspects were identified from viral videos and that it is merely sharing updates of their investigations and that this evidence should not be seen as conclusive.

According to Dr Joy Tirkey, DCP, Crime Branch, Delhi Police, the evidence collected through videos was run through students and through the administrations database. Tirkey also said the police has not detained any of the suspects and that it would serve notices to them.