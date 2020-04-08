Are States Doing Enough to Decongest Jails Amid COVID-19 Threat?

Following the Maharashtra State Prison Department’s decision to release undertrial prisoners on bail to decongest prisons, Meera* (name changed to protect identity) was released from Byculla prison in Mumbai on 1 April.

Because of the nationwide lockdown, however, she had no means to return home. A woman jailor kindly let her stay at her own home that night, but when she tried to take her to a Mumbai shelter home for women, they were told she would need a certificate from a designated hospital, which again, was inaccessible because of the lockdown.

Finally, another inmate who was released the next day agreed to take Meera with her to her own home – which meant Meera wouldn’t see her family and children even though she’d been granted bail for 45 days.