Inmates and Officials Clash in Kolkata’s Dum Dum Jail
Massive clashes took place between inmates and police personnel at Kolkata's Dum Dum Jail on Saturday, 21 March.
A portion of the jail was burnt down by the inmates and prison property was vandalised.
Loading...
Local sources say that on Saturday morning undertrials clashed with prison personnel over issues of not being produced in court and being allowed to meet family members.
The courts are shut in the state due to the coronavirus crisis while prison authorities have restricted family time due to fears of the virus spreading. The police is yet to confirm if the clashes broke out due to coronavirus fears.
The RAF action force was called in and several rounds were fired in the air to contain the riot-like situation. Enforcements were also called in from adjoining police station.
The Bidhannagar Police Commissioner is at the spot as the situation remains out of control. There are reports of injuries, however there is no official word from authorities on the same yet.
(This is a developing story and will be updated as more details emerge.)
