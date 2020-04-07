COVID-19: What Challenges Will We Likely Face Once Lockdown Ends?

What happens when India’s 21-day coronavirus lockdown ends? That's a big question on everyone's minds as 14 April, the original end date, approaches. Before that of course, there's the other elephant in the room - will the nationwide lockdown be extended, and for how long?

Now the Centre has on several occasions officially denied reports that the lockdown will be extended beyond 21 days, so this should not be taken to mean that an extension is on the cards. As of now, there is no decision to keep the lockdown going across the country.

And yet, according to govt sources quoted by news agency ANI, several state governments have requested an extension of the lockdown, and they even report that the Centre is “thinking in this direction”.

So what are the options in front of the government now? And what challenges is it likely to face once the lockdown is lifted?