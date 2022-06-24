Sri Lanka Welcomes Humanitarian Aid Package Worth SLR 3 Billion From India
The consignment included 4,700 Metric tonnes (MT) of rice, 250 MT of milk powder and 38 MT of medicines.
India presented Sri Lanka with a humanitarian aid consignment worth over SLR 3 billion (more than Rs 65,35,00,000) on Friday, 24 June, as the island nation witnesses the worst economic crisis in its independent history.
The aid included 4,700 Metric tonnes (MT) of rice, 250 MT of milk powder and 38 MT of medicines donated by the people of India.
In a statement, the Indian High Commission stated, "The large consignment of humanitarian supplies underscores abiding people-to-people bonds between India and Sri Lanka as also concerns of the people of India for the well-being of their brethren in Sri Lanka."
Indian High Commissioner in Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay, Sri Lanka's Minister of Health, Keheliya Rambukwella, Minister of Trade Nalin Fernando as well as several Members of Parliament were presented with the items.
The official press release added that India’s economic, financial and humanitarian aid to the people of Sri Lanka stands at over USD 3.5 billion in 2022.
"In addition to the three credit lines to the tune of more than USD 1.5 billion and forex support of around USD 2 billion, assistance from the Government and people of India has taken the form of supply of medicines to several health-related establishments in various parts of Sri Lanka, distribution of kerosene among the fishermen of Sri Lanka, handing over of dry rations to needy sections etc," it read.
The country is going through worst financial turmoil in seven decades caused by a severe foreign exchange crisis.
