Sri Lanka Crisis: Truck Driver Dies After 5-Day Wait in a Queue at Fuel Station

A 63-year-old truck driver has died in Sri Lanka after standing for five days in a queue at a filling station in the country's Western Province, the 10th death reported due to prolonged waiting for fuel procurement in the debt-ridden island nation grappling with the worst economic crisis since its independence, according to a media report on Thursday, 23 June.

The man was found dead inside his vehicle after waiting in the queue at the filling station in Anguruwatota, police said.