Sidhu Moose Wala Joins Congress: Who Is He? What Controversies Is He Mired In?

But Moose Wala’s music career has been flanked by controversies and underlined by court cases.



His feud with rival musician Karan Aujla often takes prominence in both the artists’ music, social media, and live performances.



But Moose Wala has also sparked controversy for allegedly promoting gun culture and boasting about the court cases against him in his songs.

Two of Moose Wala’s viral videos show him training to use an AK-47. In one, he is with five police officers while, in the other, he seems to be using a private pistol.



Moose Wala has been booked under two sections of the arms act, has been underground to avoid arrest, and is presently out on regular bail.



Further, he has been fined for using black-tinted glasses in his car.



According to NDTV, Moose Wala has also been accused of glorifying caste divides in his videos.



Moose Wala, in an interview to News18 Punjab, alleged that he is being targeted by news channels and some lawyers.