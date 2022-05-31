Lawrence Bishnoi & Aides: 1 Worked From Abroad, Another Has 40 Cases Against Him

A day after Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead near Jawaharke village in Punjab's Mansa district, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police "questioned" Lawrence Bishnoi – a gangster who is currently lodged at Delhi’s Tihar Jail no 8 – as confirmed to The Quint by a source in Delhi Prisons.

His accomplice, 28-year-old Shahrukh, who was arrested last month and is lodged in Tihar Jail no 8, was also questioned, said the source. The Indian Express reported that Shahrukh allegedly disclosed to the police that he was asked to eliminate Moose Wala a few months ago but failed to do so due to the latter's heavy security cover.

On Monday, 30 May, Bishnoi's other two aides Kala Jathedi and Kala Rana, too, were interrogated in connection to Moose Wala’s murder.